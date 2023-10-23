Synced Tabs - better structured (Workspaces & Tab Stacks)
WilliamConnor
I'm working very much with workspaces and (until the workspace sync works) want to open particular tab stacks or workspaces from a different PC/Laptop. I appreciate that you already can see the Windows with xxx Tabs on YYYY differentiation but would very much like to get more drill down like on the next level choose a workspace and then even a specific tab stack. Maybe you could do that as an option in settings? This also would work as a workaround for bringing certain Workspaces from on machine to the other.
mikeyb2001
i saw this requested somewhere already with the pipeline tag
mikeyb2001
mikeyb2001
@WilliamConnor
@PATHDUCK Duplicate thread