no quoted section when Reply and Forward a message
When Reply and Forward a message there is no quoted section from the previous message any more as described here:
https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-get-started/send-messages/#Reply_and_Forward_a_message
The mail editor starts with a blank window. This seems to have changed after an update and I don't find a setting for this.
reagrds
Jan
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.29 (Official Build) (32-bit)
Revision 475cebbfd44f4065e887a42d287959d191817377
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3570)
JavaScript V8 11.8.172.15
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "G:\Programme\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path G:\Programme\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users***\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Variations Seed Type Null
Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
mib3berlin
@schmidtjs
Hi, work fine here on Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58 and Vivaldi 6.4.3160.29.
Chrome extensions can cause strange issues in Vivaldi, try to disable all, restart Vivaldi and test again.
@mib3berlin thanks for answering - disabling all extensions and restart did not help