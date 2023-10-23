Streamlining Vivaldi Menu: Combine Flag Commands
Currently in the context menu options for a new mail item, you see
"Add Flag" & below that there is "Flags".
To streamline a little, why not have one Flag option so that when clicking on "Add Flag", it opens a flyout menu of all the flags?
Comments? TIA
@janrif You can customise the mail menu by going to Settings > Appearance, and under Menu, select "mail" > "message list".
Does that let you make the change you want?
@LonM said in Streamlining Vivaldi Menu: Combine Flag Commands:
Thanks for reply. I will try that.
Update: There is no "message list"
Settings > Appearance > Menu > Mail, I have only the following: options:
Compose
Reply
Reply All
Forward
Settings
@janrif This screenshot may show it better:
Then I can edit the flags part of the menu like so:
For example, by removing certain items or making it show without a sub folder
@LonM I appreciate the illustrations. I think I now understand what you are telling me to do. Thank you.
After changing a few things, I see a clear flag command but I don't see a clear label command. In either case both flags and label assignments are boolean in nature so don't need such a command. If that's true I couldn't figure out how to remove clear flag command.
@janrif Ok, I see, you can't actually edit the sub-menu for flags.