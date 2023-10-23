Hi,

I'm using Zoho Mail since I moved away from Google a while ago. I love the features and functionality of Vivaldi Mail but I can't manage my labels in Zoho which is a deal breaker so far.

I am not sure how exactly Zoho implements labels but I can see all labels created with Zoho WebUI or Zoho client in Vivaldi email client. However when I create a new label in Vivaldi, and assign it it an email, it will NOT show up on Zoho (WebUI or client).

Also I notices that when I create new Labels in Vivaldi and afterwards clear them from all emails, the label still remains in the list of labels of Vivaldi and I could not find a way to remove labels from Vivaldi altogether.

So feature request is:

Be able to sync existing labels between Zoho and Vivaldi (both in email list which mostly works already but also in list of available labels

Be able to add or remove labels in Vivialdi (which need to also show up in Zoho (WebUI and Client)

Assign and remove labels to emails in Vivaldi (which need to also show up in Zoho)

thanks very much for considering this!