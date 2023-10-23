Label support for Zoho mail accounts
Hi,
I'm using Zoho Mail since I moved away from Google a while ago. I love the features and functionality of Vivaldi Mail but I can't manage my labels in Zoho which is a deal breaker so far.
I am not sure how exactly Zoho implements labels but I can see all labels created with Zoho WebUI or Zoho client in Vivaldi email client. However when I create a new label in Vivaldi, and assign it it an email, it will NOT show up on Zoho (WebUI or client).
Also I notices that when I create new Labels in Vivaldi and afterwards clear them from all emails, the label still remains in the list of labels of Vivaldi and I could not find a way to remove labels from Vivaldi altogether.
So feature request is:
- Be able to sync existing labels between Zoho and Vivaldi (both in email list which mostly works already but also in list of available labels
- Be able to add or remove labels in Vivialdi (which need to also show up in Zoho (WebUI and Client)
- Assign and remove labels to emails in Vivaldi (which need to also show up in Zoho)
thanks very much for considering this!