Unable to Export Vivaldi Passwords
Hi there,
I am trying to export VIvaldi Password through Privacy and Security Option under Settings but it's broken and not working, please guide for fixing the issue.
Thanks & Regards,
Adish
(PFA Video Recording)
@Adish These internal Vivaldi URLs work:
6.2.3105.58: chrome://settings/passwords
6.4.3160.29: chrome://password-manager/settings
@DoctorG Thaks, but it says I have no saved passwords where as I have about 50+ saved passwords in Vivaldi...
As you can see in the below image :
@Adish The button to export from Vivaldi Settings → privacy → Export Passwords is broken in 6.4.3160.29 Snapshot. A known issue.
@Adish And with which Vivaldi version you had tried which URL?
Accidentally selected wrong profile?
6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Tried both the links
And using only one profile...
DoctorG Ambassador
@Adish Open chrome://settings/passwords in address field, should show your saved passwords!
@DoctorG This Happens !
DoctorG Ambassador
@Adish That's really strange on your PC.
I have more than 120 logins with passwords and they show up on internal chrome page URL and Settings page.
The logins ware listed with username, URL and with passwords in Settings → Privacy → Saved Passwords? And you can see password if you click on eye in listed logins?
And you can not find them when you copy
chrome://settings/passwordsand paste into address field and hit Return key?