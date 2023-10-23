I have a lot of bookmarks arranged in a hierarchical folder system.

Most of these bookmarks load fine. But in a few random cases, when I load some of these bookmarks (located at any depth), the bookmark icon in the Address Bar is not turned on. As a result, that particular web page appears to be NOT bookmarked.

This is one example:

https://www.youtube.com/@BlenderMadeEasy/playlists

This particular bookmark is located 4 level deep in my bookmark folder hierarchy. All other bookmarks in that particular subfolder get loaded normally (the Bookmark icon in the Address Bar gets turned on).