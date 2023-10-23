Bookmark ribbon fails to show for registered bookmarks
Raindrops1
I have a lot of bookmarks arranged in a hierarchical folder system.
Most of these bookmarks load fine. But in a few random cases, when I load some of these bookmarks (located at any depth), the bookmark icon in the Address Bar is not turned on. As a result, that particular web page appears to be NOT bookmarked.
This is one example:
https://www.youtube.com/@BlenderMadeEasy/playlists
This particular bookmark is located 4 level deep in my bookmark folder hierarchy. All other bookmarks in that particular subfolder get loaded normally (the Bookmark icon in the Address Bar gets turned on).
BhikkhuPesala
@Raindrops1 It seems to be a general problem. None of my bookmarks make the URL icon darker.
@Raindrops1 Which Vivaldi version?
Tested on 6.2.3105.58: Bookmark button in address field works; added bookmark shows Youtube favicon.
Raindrops1
6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Running on Win 11
Just to clarify, I do NOT have any issue with creating a new bookmark by clicking on the bookmark button that's located on the right side of the Address Bar.
Rather, it's the reverse: When I launch a bookmarked page from the Bookmarks toolbar, the icon appears on the right side of the Address Bar instead of .
(I have modified the icon to appear bright red instead of dull gray).
I do not face this problem for all bookmarked web pages: Sometimes, the red icon appears, as expected.
@Raindrops1 For me the bookmark button always has the accent color (see window header) from web site.
I see for this bookmarked site www.heise.de having bookmark ribbon not filled. Seems to be related to a redirect to SSL on Heise.
Updated my bookmakr to https://.... and all is ok.