@TbGbe Thanks. I have just gone through that. Prior to marking the old folder as inactive I copied out the default folder and the first run file. I then also made an account and synced all of the data.

I then made a new version of standalone, and marked it as default. I logged in and synced data. Then opened a window and...no logins, no bookmarks, no history, no last session memory, no nothing.

Luckily I had made the default folder and first run files, so after copying them to the new installation everything came back.

The sync is only 1 button so does not indicate which way it will sync. I presume then it syncs up to the cloud rather than to the computer. So, how do I retrieve my old data from the sync, once I install a new version? Or should I rely on the 2 folder copy method?