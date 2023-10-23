Moving profile to new version.
The portable, or standalone version as some call it, is what I use all the time. I get a popup telling me a new version is ready, but when it installs it leaves all kind of mess behind, including the old version.
I don't even know what the heck folders I'm looking at half the time. So I want to setup a new install each time it's updated.
Part of my backup routine is making a copy of the passwords and the two profile folders. However at the moment I can only see the default folder. Is it the default and something else you backup or the whole UserData folder?
@boristhemoggy said in Moving profile to new version.:
See https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/full-reset-of-vivaldi/
@TbGbe Thanks. I have just gone through that. Prior to marking the old folder as inactive I copied out the default folder and the first run file. I then also made an account and synced all of the data.
I then made a new version of standalone, and marked it as default. I logged in and synced data. Then opened a window and...no logins, no bookmarks, no history, no last session memory, no nothing.
Luckily I had made the default folder and first run files, so after copying them to the new installation everything came back.
The sync is only 1 button so does not indicate which way it will sync. I presume then it syncs up to the cloud rather than to the computer. So, how do I retrieve my old data from the sync, once I install a new version? Or should I rely on the 2 folder copy method?
mib3berlin
@boristhemoggy
Hi, sync is additive, on a new install Vivaldi download all data from the server.
Depends on your usage it can take hours to get all sync data in the new install.
If you test this again open vivaldi://sync-internals to check the status of sync.
You can manually trigger an update with the Trigger GetUpdates button.
Manually copy the whole profile folder can work but some user report they get issues after doing so.
Not all files and data is synced, History is not synced only typed History, for example.
You can solve this with copy the file History over.
Here is another example how you move a profile to another system.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/14642/how-to-manually-backup-restore-transfer-your-profile-to-another-device
Cheers, mib
Hmmm. Now I have all my data back, I might start a sync and then track it to see what is being saved. Thanks for that link, I've added it to the backup procedure file so I can see what's going on.
I am understandably paranoid now of losing long earned data.
mib3berlin
@boristhemoggy
If all work now I would not change anything too.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin I want all options available to me. The 2 file backup just worked perfectly for me so I shall do that as a matter of course. but I will also sync before each backup just for double protection. Thanks very much for your help.