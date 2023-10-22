Resetting Extension Data Selectively
I have one extension (Snoozz) that on some profiles does not draw the whole window completely.. the window is smaller than it should be so I can't see most of it.
but on other profiles it works fine
however this is a new computer, the extensions were synced though.
and this problem is carried over for that profile from the old pc.
Is there a way to reset extension data only for that particular extension in that particular profile?
@dalinar Would be preferable to just remove and reinstall the extension (which are bind to profiles anyway) but you should disable extension sync before, otherwise the broken extension might be restored.