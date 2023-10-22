Why Delete button is inactive on emails when clicked from status bar?
-
Click the email icon on the task bar, click on any messages on the list and open an email, the delete button is disabled, why is that? Now when I click the inbox link on the same window it opens a new tab with emails and the delete button is active there.
-
@saudiqbal
Hi, I can confirm this, 6.2 stable and 6.4 snapshot.
This looks like a bug to me, please report this to the bug tracker.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
edwardp Ambassador
@mib3berlin Could this be the same as VB-100397?
-
@edwardp
Yes but we don`t know how we can trigger it, I never open messages from the status bar.
I can confirm the report and add a howto comment.
-
This is not a new bug, I have seen this since the Email client came out. I just got tired and decided to post about this problem. Same with email notification alerts, if you click a notification and open the email, the action buttons are disabled.
-
@saudiqbal
Hi, the report is now confirmed, I add a comment about the notification popup.
Cheers, mib