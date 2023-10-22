Save sesion and Path file
~~Hi Iam New user, Iam glad to try Vivaldi with his advantage feature and ready introduce to new Indonesian vivaldi Users,,, but, i so sorry just become user not a developer or part of it,,
at least, i see some suggestion as part of my requests
it will be cute when there are independent Save / Save as all tabs session windows dialogue, until we do it without rename or generated new file name ..
come with number 1, also saved indicators or it my be will be auto-saved to prevent loss of data browsing after electrical failure, or recovery windows..
come with number 2, pliss also set up a keyboard shortcut to save / save as all tabs session, dont forget ..
currently i use linux machine, so my file path was : /home//.config/vivaldi/Default. it will be adorable if can be customize and saved to /home/ with Unhidden file for all vivaldi data ( browsing history, saved sesion all tabs, calender agenda, note etc,,, ) per folder, so i can do maintenance and backup temporary using rsync, etc...
Thanks```
@Ansyaa
Hi and welcome to the forum.
Please add only one request per thread, I like 1. but not 2., how should I up vote your request?
For 2.
Open vivaldi://experiments
and enable Session Panel.
Add the Session thumbnail to your panel bar and enable Automatic Session Backup.
Cheers, mib
sorry
here, my look,,
@Ansyaa
No problem, you are a new user.
Please search the feature request section of the forum or use the user page https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
for existing request.
We have 5500 feature requests already and may an other user requested one of your requests.
Cheers, mib
@Ansyaa
Did you:
Open vivaldi://experiments
and enable Session Panel.
@mib3berlin Thanks,, Pliss for Number 4 also ,,,
@mib3berlin said in Save sesion and Path file:
Please search the feature request section of the forum or use the user page
for number 1, also preety near with this one ..https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53798/open-saved-sessions-on-startup ..
@Ansyaa said in Save sesion and Path file:
until we do it without rename or generated new file name ..
But i look, for save / save as all tabs session.. independent / in separated windows dialogue, is not available in existing feature request,,
@Ansyaa said in Save sesion and Path file:
/home/ with Unhidden file for all vivaldi data
its crucial too,, btw.. like what other workspace software do,, until we can maintain it ..
mib3berlin
@Ansyaa
Hm, you can change the location of the .config folder and start from it but if Vivaldi update it updates the .config/vivaldi files.
No idea if you can change the install routine, it depends on your Linux distribution.
The most configure files and all browser user files are in .config.
Is it not possible to use rsync for folders in .config?
To start from a different location you can use the switch
--user-data-dir="/new_location"
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin said in Save sesion and Path file:
Is it not possible to use rsync for folders in .config?
is possible,, but imagine when u work with cross researcher and cross machine/ linux dstro used too,,that not all know about directories and how to maintain it,, so hopefullly if you approve my opinion, and it will easy for me to pick the data like other ( libreoffice ) data ... ,, , may be hard,, for example.. if there (*.viv) file extension created for vivaldi user,, so any body with can open any saved browsing data, notes etc.. ,, its great right ??
Thanks..
@Ansyaa
I don't understand, you want the user data in /home/user/yourfolder
or something?
Maybe you can work with symlinks, I guess it will never happen as Vivaldi feature.
@mib3berlin said in Save sesion and Path file:
Maybe you can work with symlinks
Oke,,
@Ansyaa said in Save sesion and Path file:
may be hard,, for example.. if there (*.viv) file extension created for vivaldi user,, so any body with can open any saved browsing data, notes etc.. ,, its great right ??
i just add my explain,, if acceptable and appropriate ..
@mib3berlin said in Save sesion and Path file:
I guess it will never happen as Vivaldi feature.
was mentioned and requested here ..
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/26173/exporting-notes/15
see what @Pesala says, is my dreams
Not only notes, but allso for other... ,sesioon tab saved, calendar, task etc .( all vivaldi data ). so anybody can save,update and load their file from different machine.. easily
@Ansyaa said in Save sesion and Path file:
if there (*.viv) file extension created for vivaldi user,, so any body with can open any saved browsing data, notes etc.. ,, its great right ??
i feel there is no browser like vivaldi vision,, and someday vivaldi will go there,, as it needed nowdays..