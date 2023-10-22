Adding user profile makes V forget name of previous one
asbestosbill
This happened on both Windows and Linux. I had a profile (or “Person,” I guess) with a name and image, then I added another so I could have a more distraction-free mode for working, and the first profile became "Person 1" and lost its icon. The old profile is still signed-in, but I can't even manually add its image back or change its name.
mib3berlin
@asbestosbill
Hi, search for profile in the settings search field, it in the address bar settings:
Open the page and use the 3 dot menu to edit a profile.
Cheers, mib