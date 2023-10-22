Any chance of a Vivaldi Browser flatpak for Linux?
-
For those of us running immutable Linux distro like Fedora Silverblue or even the Steamdeck, apps are installed via Flatpak and not the underlying .rpm/.deb/.pkg/ect. Any chance of getting Vivaldi packaged as a Faltpak and available on Flathub for easy installation on any Linux distro?
-
mib3berlin
@hitahguja
Hi, there is an old feature request about, you can up vote it with the like button in the first post.
The request have the "Pipeline" tag, this means it is on the very long todo list of the developer.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/33411/flatpak-support
Cheers, mib
-
sigh, ho hum, if only fora had some way to discover if a peep is about to post previously posted questions...
https://forum.vivaldi.net/search?term=flatpak&in=titlesposts