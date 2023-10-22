@DoctorG said in Hide synced tabs icon and closed tabs trash can icon?:

My fault, i did not pay enuff attention.

It's not your fault when people edit their posts after others already have replied

@stardepp It's not possible to move these buttons. Even with custom CSS it will be very difficult with using absolute positioning etc.

Best you can do is create a Command Chain with the "Show closed tabs" command, create a button for it and place it where you want, then change the icon.

Unfortuntely, for the Synced Tabs this is not possible, there is no command to open this.

Vivaldi team needs to make these buttons like other UI buttons, movable and customizable.