Move synced tabs icon and closed tabs trash can icon?
stardepp Translator
Is there any way to move the synced tabs icon and the closed tabs trash can icon to a different bar? Is there a change for this or is this already a future requirement?
Try
.sync-and-trash-container {display: none;}
mib3berlin
@stardepp
Hi, this setting is in tabs, hard to find without searching:
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@stardepp Disable the Sync cloud button in Einstellungen → Tabs → Tableiste.
//edit: Agent MIB3 was faster.
Sorry, I meant move to another bar.
DoctorG Ambassador
@stardepp My fault, i did not pay enuff attention.
Needs a CSS and JS modification, i guess.
And which bar do you want to use?
@DoctorG I would like to move these icons to the status bar. Exactly in this place:
@DoctorG said in Hide synced tabs icon and closed tabs trash can icon?:
My fault, i did not pay enuff attention.
It's not your fault when people edit their posts after others already have replied
@stardepp It's not possible to move these buttons. Even with custom CSS it will be very difficult with using absolute positioning etc.
Best you can do is create a Command Chain with the "Show closed tabs" command, create a button for it and place it where you want, then change the icon.
Unfortuntely, for the Synced Tabs this is not possible, there is no command to open this.
Vivaldi team needs to make these buttons like other UI buttons, movable and customizable.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pathduck said in Move synced tabs icon and closed tabs trash can icon?:
It's not your fault when people edit their posts after others already have replied
May be, i am getting old.
@luetage said in Move synced tabs icon and closed tabs trash can icon?:
Try
.sync-and-trash-container {display: none;}
Friendly question, what is the command to hide only the closed tabs trash can?
@stardepp You don't need CSS to just hide them, see MIB's post earlier.
@Pathduck Sorry for my confusion and thank you.