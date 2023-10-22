Menu items are displayed in italic
-
gromoloser
For some time now Vivaldi UI items are displayed in italic on my desktop computer, which makes them difficult to read.
Can anyone point me in the right direction how to solve this issue? Thank you for helping,
Toms
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@gromoloser Do you use any UI modification?
if not, it could be a broken font in Linux.
Vivaldi uses:
- Cantarell
- Noto Sans
- Helvetica
- system-ui
- sans-serif
I do not know your Linux version and Desktop Manager.
-
gromoloser
Thank you!
Cantarell Regular was missing on the system.