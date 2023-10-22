So it's been a couple of weeks since I used my other workspaces... this pin-tab duplication bug is out of control.

Lets dedicate a little time and effort on squashing some of these long-standing bugs, eh? I get that it's not sexy or awesome.. but it is annoyances just like this that makes people delete your browser forever and move on to something else.

If there is something I can DO to help you guys, let me know. I really like Vivaldi, and this is one of the biggest annoyances I have.

OS - The last 2 MacOS versions

Vivaldi Version - All versions in the past year or more. Currently updated to latest version.

Hardware - M2 Pro Mac Mini

Installed extensions:

