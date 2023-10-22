Sent mail folder is machine dependent?
Hello! It's me, or I manage to see in the "sent" folder only messages that I sent from the very machine on which I'm working? Does not the client load remotely all message from the sent folder of any provider, as it happens for many other clients? It's a bit annoying since I frequently switch among several computers...
Thanks in advance for any clarification!
Marco
@mcastel It should be in sent folder. Check if the option is on for your accounts:
@Hadden89 thanks, I'll check my computers to be sure this box is selected!
mib3berlin
@Hadden89
Hi, it is enabled in my settings but no send messages on the server.
I test this with my Freenet account.
Was never checking this, I don't really need it.
Cheers, mib