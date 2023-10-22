the extension is good.

Highlight regex matches on the web page dynamically as you type.

In addition, any extension, even changing such a trifle as color, takes up 50-100 MB in memory.

to patch hard-coded find-in-page colors in Chromium core.

I don't have such deep knowledge of Google code and V-Team capabilities.

The presence of the extension proves once again that the color is not nailed to the Chromium code, but is quite amenable to correction.

@ra-mon

The color of the text selection in this application does not change. But this is not the main thing.

I remove it from Vivladi.

It disappears from the screen with any click. This reduces its value to almost 0. I know a serious organization with a worldwide reputation in a certain area (passwords). If we talk about "passwords", then this is the first name that comes to mind. And the developers are sure that the disappearing extension at any click on the screen is the single model of behavior. Millions of users have installed that password extension for themselves. And that company have not been able to find literate programmers.

I was able to upset them - I showed them an extension , that does not disappear from the screen. They probably have a representative of the development team who has no idea about the development itself. It's all sad.