it's hard to justify,
- not everyone likes the color chosen by someone. Red is more noticeable to me.
- Imagine the developer's thoughts: red is too flashy , it was already in the Prada collection last year . Red no. We take yellow. I'm a designer.
- And now imagine the thoughts of the website designer: ....
And so they met, their thoughts. Red is rarely found on the pages. And the next one after red is yellow, quite noticeable, but not so catchy.
And we suffer. Yellow is especially poorly visible on the light theme of the page. I hope that this craze for white color will end with an increase in electricity prices, batteries and the cost of eye treatment services.
Steve Jobs is no longer with us, Apple is dying -- we are switching to Dark Mode with the whole planet.
Red, as always, remains the leader in the "visibility" category in any color scheme of the site. And since I am always for democracy and choice, I do not propose my own solution, but to include a simple class "color selection", of which about 10 (?) pieces have already been developed. Anyone to choose from.
pauloaguia Translator
Actually, the theme editor already lets you define a Selection color for the theme. Except... it doesn't actually apply seem to be applying to text selection
In light of that, I'm not sure if this should be a feature request or a bug
@sphera Same as in other Chromium browsers (Edge, Chrome, Chromium).
If you need an other color setting, please report first at https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/entry
After Chromium devs added such new feature, Vivaldi will get it from upstream.
Then let's send all even small requests to Chromium, and the Vivaldi team will only stick " Vivaldi" on top. Development team has very convenient ambassadors.
Read one more — it is written above: The modulе "select color" already exist in Vivaldi.
I attribute this request to " a ten-minute solution".
I attribute this request to " a ten-minute solution".
Fine, then give the solution to Vivaldi devs, they are keen to see it and add it to Vivaldi next
barbudo2005
All knowledgeable users of this forum "imagine" that all solutions are "a ten-minute solution".
All knowledgeable users of this forum "imagine" that all solutions are "a ten-minute solution".
so say people who are not able to call themselves "knowledgeable". I make some changes on my website in 1 minute. See my profile, can you repeat it?
@barbudo2005
what else needs an explanation ?
Except... it doesn't actually apply seem to be applying to text selection
Here are my Theme Editor settings. It cannot change the text selection.
I'm not sure if this should be a feature request or a bug
I'm sure this is a useful enough improvement for making a request
I'm sure this is a useful enough improvement for making a request
Sure, i hope this can change when dev team has enough time to patch hard-coded find-in-page colors in Chromium core.
until this enhancement request is completed, you can use this extension, improving native Chromium Find-In-Page feature : https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/chrome-regex-search/bpelaihoicobbkgmhcbikncnpacdbknn/
the extension is good.
Highlight regex matches on the web page dynamically as you type.
In addition, any extension, even changing such a trifle as color, takes up 50-100 MB in memory.
to patch hard-coded find-in-page colors in Chromium core.
I don't have such deep knowledge of Google code and V-Team capabilities.
The presence of the extension proves once again that the color is not nailed to the Chromium code, but is quite amenable to correction.
@ra-mon
The color of the text selection in this application does not change. But this is not the main thing.
I remove it from Vivladi.
It disappears from the screen with any click. This reduces its value to almost 0. I know a serious organization with a worldwide reputation in a certain area (passwords). If we talk about "passwords", then this is the first name that comes to mind. And the developers are sure that the disappearing extension at any click on the screen is the single model of behavior. Millions of users have installed that password extension for themselves. And that company have not been able to find literate programmers.
I was able to upset them - I showed them an extension , that does not disappear from the screen. They probably have a representative of the development team who has no idea about the development itself. It's all sad.
I remove it from Vivladi.
There are a lot of similar extensions, perhaps you'll find a better one by yourself…
other Vivaldi Team
We could make the highlight color configurable, but there is also other things and features we are working on. It all boils down to priority.
We would need to make a setting and pipe that down to:
https://source.chromium.org/chromium/chromium/src/+/main:third_party/blink/renderer/core/layout/layout_theme.cc;l=777?q=LayoutTheme::PlatformTextSearchHighlightColor&sq=&ss=chromium
and then maintain the change, or try to upstream it to Chromium.
I would make a feature-request.
@other That's right, I checked
I suggest making a 1 new variable with a choice of color (R,G,B). Completely to copy from the Theme Editor.
And the second color will do without a variable (R-50, G-50, B-50). It will turn out the same shade, but darker.
And shove the variable into that code in Chromium, instead of Color(255, 150, 50);
The implementation is not complicated,. But, everything related to color is very positively accepted by users. All sorts of colored gizmos always attract attention, especially customized to your liking. This is a user-oriented interface.
Google did not suffer from the agony of choosing a color for a long time. It 's a good thing at least , that more #_ _FF wasn't added. In general, this #FFFF00 is poorly visible on a white screen.