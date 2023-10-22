Vivaldi will not open. A black screen ops up for 5 seconds and then closes, no browser window or anythin
As the title says, for some reason vivaldi is not working,
it won't open, instead a black screen pops up and disappears.
I googled how to find crash logs and will email them if needed,
is there a known work around for this?
@Saketh770 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Try deleting the files under
Sessionsin your profile directory.
Usually this is the location on Windows:
c:\Users\<user>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions
If that doesn't work try deleting all files/directories from
User Data- except the profile folder
Defaultand the file
Local State.
Deleting Sessions files worked, but all my workspaces lost all their tabs
Is there a way to recover them?
@Saketh770 Good
Yes, all your open tabs will be lost. Probably one of your open tabs was causing the crash on startup, but impossible to know which one of course.
Make sure you save your sessions regularly to avoid it in the future:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/session-management/
Session files will be saved as
.binfiles in the Sessions folder.