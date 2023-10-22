Find in Page: problem
-
the forum has some difficulties with "Find in page". During development and surface testing, no problems were identified. It usually works correctly. I noticed only one pattern - the "Page Search" can't search for usernames. Perhaps it gives out the name number minus 1. Or does it take into account the request in the "Find in page" itself?
The slider shows 2 bars, but I can't find more than 1 on the page. It is necessary to look at the code of the page where there are hidden results.
Now I'll post a post and take a look. I need a query with the result 1 , 2, 3.
-
-
now I can't say for sure that I found the reason. In principle, the user is not interested in hidden search results on the page.
You never know what can be in the HTML markup. The user is looking for something that really exists, not in the code.
The names are clear. If I find a similar situation with a normal search, without avatars, I will let you know. If not, we will close the topic.
-
deleted; wrong wording,. sorry.
-
This post is deleted!
-
May be some language/translation misunderstanding.
Now I find 6 occurences of your username with "Find in page" here, 6 are shown in scrollbar and in find-in-page field..
//EDIT: Now, after reload only 5!? Weird.
I do not know what the chromium find feature detects.
I will check more on other forum pages inf that happen again with nich names.
-
Great, I promised an example. the first page that was found happened
<link to pirate site removed>
Search of programs on site "windows 11".
Ctrl+F "XYplorer" 6 results. I can't find as many as 2 results with a magnifying glass. 1 and 6. Can you?
Modedit: removed link to pirate site
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@sphera I see only 2 in page, but find field says more.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@sphera If you see that in Chromium 188, too, that is a chromium core bug when it finds more that the visible ones.
-
So it's for a long time. And it is planned in Google for the coming years.
-
Same on Vivaldi 6.4.3168, Chromium 188 and Firefox 188.
"Find in Page" on those browsers find more than visible. Irritating. Strange feature.
//edit2: It find text hidden by CSS, below avatar icon on top-right of forum.
-
@sphera said in Find in Page: problem:
And it is planned in Google for the coming years.
Do not spread false facts. It does not depend on search engine Google.
-
-
a couple of hours have passed, the situation on the page has changed.
Now the results are 4. Visible only 2 (2 and 3). Where is 1 and 4 ?
It is not difficult to view the page code.
Open the code. We see the result 16. There are 4 such blocks. It all fits together. It turns out that Chromium 118 is not to blame.
Open the code. We see the result 16. There are 4 such blocks. It all fits together. It turns out , that Chromium 118 is not to blame.
We study the links. All links are of the same type . They all point to programs identical to the 2 visible ones. The result in the field "Find in Page" is not counted, only the content of the page.
It is possible that indicates the content of the tape type "BELT", which should be squandered. There is no content on the screen, but "Find in Page" takes this into count.
If this is not the area of Vivaldi's interests and capabilities, then the topic can not be developed.
-
"Find in Page" only searches for plain text in
<...>text</...>
, but can't determine the visibility on the screen. It's bad. I wonder if it was always or only on 118 Chromium ?
-
@sphera Did you try scrolling to the right?
Hidden elements will also show up in find-in-page, since the browser cannot know if an element is hidden by JS code.
Also, that site definitely is not legal, and I have to remove any links to pirate sites. Please do not post links to illegal sharing sites.
-
@Pathduck No, I haven't tried it. So what's the conclusion. Chromium 118 is working correctly and no corrections are planned ?
-
-
@sphera I see no bug here. I don't know about any "planned corrections".
Sometimes find in page finds elements that are hidden, this is just how it is, nothing to change.
Also moved back to Desktop, as this is not a Forum issue as I originally thought.
-
all right. Only this does not make it easier for the user. "Find in Page" should only show visible results.
The browser somehow determines visibility, and is not mistaken.
-
I believe that from the position of the correct friendly attitude to the user interface (there is such a theory), the browser should not dump unnecessary information on the user. The user sees 2 results, and he has to confirm it. And what is beyond the boundaries of the screen, the user can assume for himself, seeing that there are all sorts of BELTS on the page. Not a fool, he'll guess.
And now the "unfriendly interface ": I spent almost half an hour searching for a screen 50cm away from it. Completely killed time. I assumed that I was an idiot, or blind, or stupid, or had a rare zero observation. "Find in Page" insulted me a lot.
In general , this is a controversial question - how much to show 2 or 4 ?
The ideal answer "Find in Page" is 2(4). This is the future of Vivaldi.