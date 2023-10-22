a couple of hours have passed, the situation on the page has changed.

Now the results are 4. Visible only 2 (2 and 3). Where is 1 and 4 ?

It is not difficult to view the page code.

Open the code. We see the result 16. There are 4 such blocks. It all fits together. It turns out that Chromium 118 is not to blame.

We study the links. All links are of the same type . They all point to programs identical to the 2 visible ones. The result in the field "Find in Page" is not counted, only the content of the page.

It is possible that indicates the content of the tape type "BELT", which should be squandered. There is no content on the screen, but "Find in Page" takes this into count.

If this is not the area of Vivaldi's interests and capabilities, then the topic can not be developed.