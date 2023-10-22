I often experience long delays when clicking on links in another app, or in Vivaldi.

Vivaldi is set as my default browser on Windows 11. Before that, Brave, and Chrome have been used for this, and I never experience(d) this problem with them.

My machine has 32gb memory, so that shouldn't be the issue.

When I click on a link to open in a new tab, often this tab will open, and then it can take 5 seconds or more before anything is shown there at all.

If I open a link in the current tab, often nothing seems to happen, and then suddenly the page is loaded. This more than once makes me doubt if I clicked the link correctly/at all, so this is very impractical.

When I click on a link outside of Vivaldi, e.g. in my mail program, it can also take a few seconds before Vivaldi is shown to load anything.

How can I fix this? Is there some kind of pre-scanning that I can disable? (I have an anti-virus for that)