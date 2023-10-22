Haw to enable microphone access for two way?
-
I followed this path: "Settings>Privacy>Access Setting Microphone>Allow"
This solution does not work.
Are there other ways to allow the microphone to work?
Does anyone know how to solve this problem? Please tell me .
Thank you very much.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@dkhonin said in Haw to enable microphone access for two way?:
Are there other ways to allow the microphone to work?
Work where?
Is a block sigh show in address field?
Was it blocked in site-sepecific settings (click on lock → Site Settings?
-
This post is deleted!
-
@DoctorG This is a security system Ring. Camera for the front door.
I found a problem but I don’t know how to solve it.
In the settings "Settings>Privacy>Access Setting Microphone>Allow". After leaving the Settings page , the "Allow" value automatically returns to the "Ask" value.
How to save the value?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@dkhonin I have no Ring.
Try this:
When you open camera, click on lock in address field
In popup Site Settings → Permissions → Microphone
Switch to Allow
Close
Reload camera page
-
@DoctorG I did as you said: In popup Site Settings → Permissions → Microphone> Switch to Allow. Then, without closing Settings, I reloaded the Ring page... and still the microphone did not turn on.
-
@dkhonin Does it work on these basic test sites?
https://webcammictest.com/check-mic.html
-
@Pathduck The microphone works in all three addresses. It also works in the Firefox and Edge browser with the Ring soft. Only Vivaldi resists.
-
@dkhonin Does it work in a clean profile?
Does it work in other browsers? Chrome/Edge?
Does the site even ask for Microphone access?
What is the url of the site?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@Pathduck The microphone works in all three addresses.
It also works in the Firefox and Edge browser with the Ring soft. Only Vivaldi resists.
It doesn’t work with the clean profile.
Url of this site is https://account.ring.com/account/dashboard?l=2bd25adf-5683-4cdc-b99f-764ec946dc9e&lv_d=92668975
-
@dkhonin Does the site not ask for microphone access like it should?
Does it ask in other browsers if you first reset the site permissons and reload the page?
If you go to:
chrome://settings/content/siteDetails?site=https%3A%2F%2Fring.com
And set Microphone to Allow, does it not stick?
I don't know, starting to run out of ideas, seems a broken site, we'll have to wait until someone else with this Ring thing comes by I guess.
-
@Pathduck I don't see Vivaldi in the setting ...content/siteDetails
And set Microphone to Allow, does it not stick.
-
@dkhonin My bad, url should be:
chrome://settings/content/siteDetails?site=https%3A%2F%2Fring.com
Try also:
chrome://settings/content/siteDetails?site=https%3A%2F%2Faccount.ring.com
-
@Pathduck Works in Microsoft Edge in both url
-
@dkhonin Yeah well that's pretty much irrelevant at this point isn't it.
No more ideas, sorry. I guess Ring thing just won't work in Vivaldi.
-
@Pathduck Still, thank you very much for your support. I also think Ring doesn't like Vivaldi
-
@dkhonin Maybe someone else uses Ring and can tell if it works or not.
I remember another user with problems using Ring, but that was with the camera feed and that wasn't just limited to Vivaldi either.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/71163/unable-to-use-ring-live-view-in-vivaldi
My guess: Ring uses the Google Voice API, which is not supported in Vivaldi at all and likely never will be.
I suggest you contact Ring support about this. Probably they will say "we only support Chrome and Edge" but then you know they're idiots anyway.