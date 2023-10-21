Highlight search
-
europeontime
Hi folks, thank you very much for bringing Vivaldi to IOS. My question would be that even when Vivaldi is selected as default browser, in case of highlighting anything for search or look up it always pops up with Safari. Is it something to do with IOS strict proprietary nature, or something to be able to address in a later stage?
Thanks for any insight into this issue. Zsolt
-
pauloaguia Translator
Did you tried the alternative method described at the help pages?
https://help.vivaldi.com/ios/ios-install/make-vivaldi-the-default-browser-on-ios/
(I don't have an iPhone and can't test Vivaldi on iOS, but if it is indeed confirmed to be your default browser even at the OS level, then I'd report that as a bug - https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-a-bug-in-vivaldi/ )