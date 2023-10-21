6.4.3160.29 -- Dark Tips
-
I have only Dark Skin in Forum's Setting
-
-
-
can I respond in moved topics ?
-
@sphera I think you just did?
Anyway, it will be fixed in a week or two, meanwhile use the CSS workaround.
-
lightgrEy --- ??? Dont work for me in any case
-
edwardp Ambassador
This has been reported to Vivaldi: CW-1879.
-
@sphera Strange. Btw you can try using the correspondent hex code.
-
@Hadden89 tnx, i write :Pink -- don't work . You're scaring me, I've already forgotten how to speak English correctly: Gray or Grey. Sasha says she knows better. We won't surprise her with anything.
-
-
!!!
/*.skin-dark */ .tooltip {--bs-tooltip-color: Pink !important;}
-
@sphera never saw that. Probably some other mod, extension or code.
-
the class or var() are not suitable.