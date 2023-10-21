"What's the process for bookmarking the forum login?"
"I'd like to streamline the forum login process, so I don't have to visit the main page and then click the login link.
However, the URL for logging in, once you're on the login page, is quite complex, with various tags and session-specific elements attached. I've attempted to simplify it without success.
Is there a way to simplify this process?"
@zain1234 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Yes, don't clear cookies from
vivaldi.netand you can stay logged in basically "for ever"
Edit: I guess you could use:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/auth/vivaldi/
Which should redirect to the login dialog.
But note that such auth urls tend to change often, there's no guarantee it will stay the same.