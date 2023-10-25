Solved [6.4] MD Panel Mod update?
There is a way to resurrect the MD panel mod?
https://github.com/sjudenim/Mods-for-Vivaldi/blob/master/toolbar-markdown.js
It's not you, it's me . I see I haven't udated that repo for a while.
I'll update it now
Here is the description via the link:
Markdown Editor for Notes
Written by Tam710562 and sjudenim
GNU General Public License v3.0
Adds a markdwon toolbar to the notes editor
How many people do you think will understand its purpose?
Will they understand without pictures? Especially if this mod doesn't work now...
Is it not working for you?
@sjudenim so it seems. Probably selectors are changed both in the note panel and window.
The only thing I noticed not working is the
underlinecommand. Outside of that though it seems fine
@sjudenim Awkard. The mod seems to be loaded in window.html and the console doesn't throw any error.
Must I've overlooked something as I just don't see buttons. But what?
@sjudenim Yep, it works now (tested on latest 6.4 RC)
