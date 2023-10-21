Questions about vivaldi
-
I need to try out vivaldi on android, so i want to realize a few stuff. How appropriate is vivaldis adblocking and tracker blocking on android? Can i upload extensions on android? Is there some thing like approximately:config or chrome://flags in vivaldi? How rapid is the android version?
-
mib3berlin
@pariemala
Hi, ad blocking in Vivaldi is based on block lists, there are some default lists but you can add your own or lists from uBlock, for example.
No extensions in Vivaldi.
There is chrome://flags.
If rapid meant fast, it is as fast as other Chromium browser.
If you use Vivaldi on desktop you can configure a lot on the desktop and sync it with the Android device.
Just check it yourself.
Cheers, mib
-