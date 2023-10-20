Import bookmarks wrong naming of folder?
If import bookmarks from Firefox browser is named Imported from Firefox
If import bookmarks from Brave browser is named Imported bookmarks
If import bookmarks from Vivaldi browser is named Imported bookmarks
Why only imports from Firefox has special name?
@Dam3 Just how it works I guess. Probably because import from Chromium browsers uses the same code.
Usually when importing bookmarks one would arrange them afterwards, so what the folder is called is pretty much irrelevant. Unless one actually wants to have a folder named "Imported from X" forever