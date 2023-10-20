Address barAddress bar
-
ShelbyLTDA
Is there a way to make the arrows stay on the left near the panel? I think he's so weird in the middle...
-
mib3berlin
@ShelbyLTDA
Hi, you can move all buttons around as you like, a user post a GIF shows the process to remove the variable space center the address bar.
Cheers, mib
-
ShelbyLTDA
thank you very much, it was much cooler now that I learned that.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@ShelbyLTDA You are welcome
Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Troubleshooting issues
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi's Business Model
- Help us grow
- Vivaldi Social
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.