No quick and easy way to share and send a link email or messages, really annoying
Why can't these folks put a share link so you can easily send a link to someone.
They make it cumbersome, with copy, copy with parameter, paste, it is really annoying.
Are these folks not listening!
mib3berlin
@GVCCbob
Do you meant this:
We have a feature request already, it got 22 user votes since 2018.
I'm afraid that for many users it doesn't really matter.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25623/send-url-by-email?_=1582870765853
DoctorG Ambassador
@GVCCbob Sending Link to a mail receiver works only with Vivaldi Mail enabled.
alright