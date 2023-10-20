People search at Google for Keepass got a website which lead them to a malware download as Malwarebytes reported [1].

Do you can see difference between ḳeepass . info and keepass . info ? Depends on address field.

And i remember how apple.com was hijacked by bad punycode domain[2].

Fortunately Vivaldi does not show the wrong k but unencoded punycode, so user could be warned.

Because of Google and others spread/advert malware sites they are paid for, that's why users should never accept ads on their browsers.

Explanation: Malvertising = "Malware by Advertising" [3]

[1] https://www.malwarebytes.com/blog/threat-intelligence/2023/10/clever-malvertising-attack-uses-punycode-to-look-like-legitimate-website

[2] https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2017/04/chrome-firefox-and-opera-users-beware-this-isnt-the-apple-com-you-want/

[3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Malvertising