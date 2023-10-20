Kalender nicht synchronisiert
Synchronisation auf PC und Notebook ist eingerichtet, Kalender wird nicht mitsynchronisiert. Wie kann der Kalender synchronisiert werden?
@buster97
Hi, please English only in the international forum.
Synchronization on PC and notebook has been set up, calendar is not synchronized. How can the calendar be synchronized?
Mail, Calendar and Feeds are not synced over the Vivaldi sync feature.
Use your vivaldi.net calendar and add it to your Vivaldi calendar client.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin
Sorry, I don't understand. The calendar is a Vivaldi calendar, when I create it is'nt it automatically a "vivaldi calendar" in vivaldi.net?
Attention: I am a user, not an IT expert. The question remains: Why doesn't a vivali-calender does not get synchronized?
DoctorG Ambassador
@buster97 It is a calendar you added which needs login at vivaldi,net? Then it will be held actual on all devices which are connected to this calendar.
May i ask which Vivaldi version you use?
@buster97
Vivaldi create a local calendar if you enable mail/calendar and local is local, it is not synced.
With your Vivaldi account you have automatically a mail address and a online calendar.
Vivaldi calendar client can connect to any online calendar, a Outlook or Google calendar, for example.
Everybody use an Android device have a Google calendar, you can sync Vivaldi with it.
Added a event with 6.4.3160.29 and checked in running 6.2.3105.58; seems vivaldi,net calendar is only updated after restart or after opening Calendar panel in browser where it was not update.
@DoctorG
Hi, the refresh button work too.
@mib3berlin Ehmm, i do not expect need of manual updating! I though calendars were hold in sync automatically by Vivaldi Calendar client.
Strange.
//EDIT: Is such synchronisation every xxx minutes to implemented? I do less work with Vivaldi Mail&Calendar.
mib3berlin
@DoctorG
It update automatically after some time but I don't know the interval, there is no setting for this.
I will check if it is the standard time, 15 minutes as for mails.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin @buster97 Seems a vivaldi,net calendar syncs after 10 minutes, seen in Calendar tab!
@DoctorG
The version is: 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit)
I thought the same: calendar in vivaldi is synchronized accordingly on all devices that use vivaldi.
How can I verify a correct insatllation?
@buster97
Hi, use the Test button in Settings > Calendar:
The settings show: Calendar is local.
How can I change that, alt. how can I export calendar-datas (.ics) to install once again?
Let us stop right here, I have difficulties to understand "it-slang" and the "it-technical terms" in english. We will be wasting time. I am looking for help among my friends.
Danke für Eure Mühe – schönes Wochenende
@buster97 Go to Settings → Calendar, hover the calendar you want to export and use button "Export calendar"
@buster97 Kannst auch auf Deutsch fragen auf: https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/100/fragen-chat
Ich antworte auch verständlich, musst halt fragen was du nicht verstehst.
PS: Was für morgen, denn ich bin müde und mach schon Fehler, in dem ich mir selbst antworte.
-
@DoctorG
Is it possible to use the Vivaldi online calendar for a new user or are there the same restrictions as for web mail?
@mib3berlin Huh, i do not know but i thinks it is the same as for mail access.
//edit: Sorry, getting tired, so many typos.
Sorry, Freunde, Danke für Eure freundlichen Bemühungen bis hier her. Die Erste Anwort lautete: "Hi, please English only in the international forum."
Ich übersetze also mittels eines Übersetzers meine Fragen, die mir, als reiner user in deutsch schon Probleme bereiten und wir vergeuden dann beide Seiten unsere Zeit mit Missverständnissen der kleinsten Art.
Ich mach' 'ne Neuinstallation in ca. 2 Wo., da hab' ich dann wieder Zeit für'n 2. Versuch, gaaanz langsam, von Anfang an. Bis dahin: FF und TB (mit Kalender).
Vielen Dank für Eure Mühe.
Schönes Wochenende für alle.