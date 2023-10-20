Input field crash fix – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3167.7
-
mariap Vivaldi Team
In this snapshot, we provide a fix for the input field crash that was present in the last snapshot.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
stardepp Translator
Crazy happy funky first again
-
Thank you. The previous snapshot was completely unusable. Now you can write a comment, for example.
-
Closing and opening tabs at the tab overview still doesn't work.
-
Thank you, I'm writing this from the new snapshot so I'm pretty shure it works!
Thanks to the devs for the fast response!
-
@oudstand
Hi, swipe (if enabled) or using the X work for me on:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
6.3.3139.67.7 Snapshot
One user report swipe does not work in the last snapshot.
Cheers, mib
-
Aaron Translator
-
@Aaron
Hi, is this reported to the bug tracker?
By the way, I cant reproduce it:
-
Aaron Translator
@mib3berlin OK!Let me uninstall then reinstall to test again
-
@Aaron
Do your device support dual apps?
It clone the Vivaldi app with a clean profile.
-
Vivaldi still crashes if you tap the TAB icon on the bottom right corner of the screen, in private mode.
Try this:
- open a private tab
- tap the TAB icon on the bottom right corner of the screen
Vivaldi will crash.
Anyone confirms?
VAB-8129
-
@mib3berlin said in Input field crash fix – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3167.7:
Do your device support dual apps?
It named "Dual Messenger".But Vivaldi is not in it's support list.
Test again.That issue happend again after synced my persnal data. But it normal before sync.
BTW. the last two snap is very normal on my Xiaomi Max2 with android 7.1.1 & MIUI 9.5.
-
It's still unusable for me.
The only tab that works is the first one that opens after force killing the app.
Any tabs opened through links or with the new tab button don't display the webpage or speed dial.
Switching out and back to the app sometimes reveals the page but it will not be possible to scroll or tap it.
Samsung A52s, Android 13
-
@newscpq can confirm the Private mode tab switch button also causes a crashes for me
Samsung A52s, Android 13
-
-
@mib3berlin said in Input field crash fix – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3167.7:
@Aaron
My devices are synced but I don´t have this issue, may I try with my Android 8.1 device.
Now I have to set a website as my startpage instead of speeddail.
It's too bad!
Back to 3139.12
-
@Aaron
I can reproduce it on Umidigi One, Android 8.1.
Change to speed dial list and back to small speed dials "Fix" this for me.
Close a tab in the tab viewer does not update the viewer but it close the tab.
Please report the speed dial issue to the tracker, I can confirm it.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin said in Input field crash fix – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3167.7:
Change to speed dial list and back to small speed dials "Fix" this for me.
OK! me try
@mib3berlin I'm very sorry! even list or small, still crash.
-
Folgore101
@Dargo31 said in Input field crash fix – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3167.7:
It's still unusable for me.
The only tab that works is the first one that opens after force killing the app.
Any tabs opened through links or with the new tab button don't display the webpage or speed dial.
Switching out and back to the app sometimes reveals the page but it will not be possible to scroll or tap it.
Samsung A52s, Android 13
Hi, i think i understand what the problem is. Go to Setting and activate " Enable tab stacking."
If that is the cause of the problem can you open a report?
-
@Aaron
I guessed it shows a blank page, I cant reproduce a crash.
Report it anyway, maybe another tester or developer can reproduce it.
Cheers, mib