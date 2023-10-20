Hey guys!

It's definitely been a while or a "hot minute" as the kids say since I lasted posted here, but this issue I haven't really seen before, but I want everyone's input on it. [Including the people who work on the browser itself in like active development & such.]

Oddly enough, I have noticed after doing a fresh install of the browser, that the tile on the Start Page for Youtube is missing. And trust me, I HAVE seen it there before. What I DON'T know however, is whether it's a bug of some sort, or if the Vivaldi team chose to remove it for some weird reason...? I'm not entirely sure. I have tried adding it, but the thumbnail doesn't even look like what it's supposed to after adding it.

But anyway, I'd like to know what's going on here! Oh, & feel free to pass this on & share it, comment, like if any of y'all are experiencing this same issue or not. I hope to hear from someone about this! And don't forget to ask your questions in case you need more details!

Thanks in advance everyone.