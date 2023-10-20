Am I The Only One With This Weird Issue After A Fresh Install...? 🤔🤨
Hey guys!
It's definitely been a while or a "hot minute" as the kids say since I lasted posted here, but this issue I haven't really seen before, but I want everyone's input on it. [Including the people who work on the browser itself in like active development & such.]
Oddly enough, I have noticed after doing a fresh install of the browser, that the tile on the Start Page for Youtube is missing. And trust me, I HAVE seen it there before. What I DON'T know however, is whether it's a bug of some sort, or if the Vivaldi team chose to remove it for some weird reason...? I'm not entirely sure. I have tried adding it, but the thumbnail doesn't even look like what it's supposed to after adding it.
But anyway, I'd like to know what's going on here! Oh, & feel free to pass this on & share it, comment, like if any of y'all are experiencing this same issue or not. I hope to hear from someone about this! And don't forget to ask your questions in case you need more details!
Thanks in advance everyone.
@Jennings92 said in Am I The Only One With This Weird Issue After A Fresh Install...? :
I have tried adding it, but the thumbnail doesn't even look like what it's supposed to after adding it.
Not sure what this means, so I'll guess
The default thumbnail "created" for bookmarks/Startpage is a small screenshot.
My guess is that you are expecting a "logo"(thumbnail)??
See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/17568/i-made-a-huge-thumbnail-pack
mib3berlin
@Jennings92
Hi, the default tiles (Bookmarks) are changing from version to version.
Sad are just suggestions.
Simply add a new bookmark of YT to the Speed Dial folder and the tile is back or remove what you don't need/like.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin Somehow I have the feeling that you either didn't read my post ALL the way through, or you misunderstood me. ️
As I said in my post, I DID try adding the tile manually, but the thumbnail for it or whatever doesn't look right. ️ [Seriously, man...]
@Jennings92 The default SD thumbnails are at:
Application\<version>\resources\vivaldi\resources\sd_thumbnails\
where you installed Vivaldi.
The YouTube thumb is called
sd_youtube.png
Use that.
Or, just download this image:
As for why YouTube is no longer in the default Speed Dials - I don't really know, but possibly Vivaldi does not want to drive more traffic to Google's property. And Vivaldi gets no $$$ for including it so...
@TbGbe These photos ought to show you what I mean in case you're confused...
The first image shows the browser itself on my pc after doing a fresh install, but BEFORE adding the YT tile. [You can also go by the description/file names after renaming the photos I took on my phone.
Image #2 shows it on my pc but this time AFTER I manually tried adding the Youtube tile to the Start Page. [I have no idea why the HELL the thumbnail or whatever looks weird after adding it, but I've no idea since I've never edited photos/videos before, nor am I an expert on photos & images. .️
And the last image technically shows the browser how it's SUPPOSED to look the way I remember it, but this photo was taken of it on my mom's pc. Nothing about it has really been changed or whatever aside from some privacy tweaks in the settings, that's it.
So, anyway, I hope that puts it better into perspective for you so you can better help me. ️
mib3berlin
@Jennings92
Sometime Vivaldi does not catch the YT logo if you add it manually, just download the image @Pathduck posted, move it to a folder as you like and add it as custom speed dial icon.
Right click on the crappy icon and choose > Select Custom Thumbnail.
@Jennings92 I told you above - YouTube is no longer included with the standard Speed Dials for most locales.
If you add it yourself you'll need to load your own thumbnails. Otherwise it will just try to make a "snapshot" of how the page looks (which fails).
Please read the documentation:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/speed-dials/
Also, clearly you have not heard about the PrintScreen key
https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/8-easy-ways-to-take-screenshots-in-windows-10-and-11/
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/use-snipping-tool-to-capture-screenshots-00246869-1843-655f-f220-97299b865f6b
Vivaldi even has its own screenshot tool:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/capture-a-screenshot/
@Pathduck Sorry. I must have missed that last bit you said in your last comment... ️ Anway, I'll try what you suggested & see if that does anything. Also, I AM aware that the PrintScreen key exists AND that Vivaldi has a built in screenshot tool, but personally, I prefer either taking a photo on my phone, or just using Snipping Tool; I never asked for anyone to judge me... ️