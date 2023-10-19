Please Bring Back Window Background Images
holden.larsen
Around two years ago, with the introduction of Vivaldi 3.8 and its rework of themes and the look of Vivaldi, the window background image functionality was removed entirely. When this change happened, it was requested to have returned here, but looking at the page now, it has now been marked as implemented again, but the feature has not been returned.
The window background image setting allowed one to set a custom image behind the tab bar, which was separate from the image used as the start page background.
Before:
After:
Extra More Focused Before & After Photos
With Vivaldi being a browser known for its customization, it is a feature that makes sense to be there. I know it is a small, maybe barely used feature in the grand scheme of things, but it is a feature I continue to miss. Please, developers, give me back my customization; it would mean the world to me.
Pesala Ambassador
@holden-larsen Doesn't this work for you?
Settings, Themes, Editor, Settings:Transparent Tab Bar
holden.larsen
After looking at it, the original post was not marked as "Done" or implemented. Thus, this post is a duplicate, unfortunately, and should be archived. I just wish that after 2 years, something could have changed; upvotes are low as the number of people who want it back are few.
holden.larsen
@Pesala Yes that feature works, but it is not what I was writing about above. Unfortunately, I was wrong about the original thread being implemented; thus, this whole thread is, I guess, is a duplicate request. Does deleting the original post delete the thread, or do you have to archive it?
Pesala Ambassador
@holden-larsen No, don't delete your posts.
Flag it for moderation using the three vertical dots icon, and provide a link to the original request.
