Around two years ago, with the introduction of Vivaldi 3.8 and its rework of themes and the look of Vivaldi, the window background image functionality was removed entirely. When this change happened, it was requested to have returned here, but looking at the page now, it has now been marked as implemented again, but the feature has not been returned.

The window background image setting allowed one to set a custom image behind the tab bar, which was separate from the image used as the start page background.

Before:



After:



Extra More Focused Before & After Photos



With Vivaldi being a browser known for its customization, it is a feature that makes sense to be there. I know it is a small, maybe barely used feature in the grand scheme of things, but it is a feature I continue to miss. Please, developers, give me back my customization; it would mean the world to me.