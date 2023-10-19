[bug] vivaldi-gpu breaks the browser
After recent system upgrades on Linux including Kali and Fedora the Vivaldi browser doesn't load when hardware-acceleration for web pages is enabled, it launches shattered, nothing you can do, only disabling hardware acceleration by killing the process helps. In addition it happens to some other apps too, it was mentioned on Github too, but it doesn't happen to other browsers with hardware-acceleration enabled. So in this case seems to be Vivaldi's incompatibility with the recent upgrades on Linux systems.
mib3berlin
@venusurfer
Hi, this happen on Opensuse too but Chrome does the same.
The maintainer mess up the Mesa updates again.
This happen only on my Intel system with iGPU UHD 620, my AMD system work fine.
It don't bother me to much but you can try to clean the GPUcaches in Vivaldi, there are some in Default and Storage/ext for example.
Cheers, mib
UPDATE
Seems like cleaning Vivaldi cache folders in your home directory may do the trick. Weird situation, have browser installed for 2+ years and never happened anything like that.
@mib3berlin yes seems like it has some issues with the old cached files, maybe somebody messed up somewhere or something has changed.
mib3berlin
@venusurfer
Yep, this was reported some weeks ago after Ubuntu user get updates.
I clean the caches and all fine now, was to lazy to try it.
Cheers, mib