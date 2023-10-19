Vivaldi Crashes when passing the Window Word
-
I'm using Vivaldi version; 6.2.3105.58. Although this issue has been on going with previous versions. I have the menu set to a Vivaldi icon at the top of the browser title window. Although I cannot go to the settings or help word when passing the Window word without Vivaldi crashing.
It's extremely frustrating and it's been an issue for a long time.
-
pauloaguia Translator
That sounds very strange... Maybe some issue with the menu configuration?
Have you reported it?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
-
mib3berlin
@Sparrows
Hi, did you get crash log files?
Please check: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
A user with hundreds of tabs reported this some time ago, I test this with 700 tabs in 5 workspaces and two windows on Windows 11 for 6 days but cant reproduce it.
Iirc this was wit Vivaldi 6.1.
Cheers, mib
-
I will have to report it as a crash report. I believe I have over 500 tabs
@mib3berlin If you can find the post on this issue I would appreciate it.
-
@Sparrows said in Vivaldi Crashes when passing the Window Word:
I believe I have over 500 tabs
Well, does it crash after you close them all?
(you can save all tabs as a session first)
You can reset the menus from Settings > Appearance > Menu Customization but I guess you can't access that.
Try setting Settings > Appearance > Open in a Tab if that helps.
If you can't open Settings from the menu without a crash you can open it from Quick Commands (F2) or the button on the Panel Bar bottom or pasting in url:
vivaldi://settings/appearance/
Try closing the browser and deleting:
mainmenu.json
mainmenu.bak
contextmenu.json
contextmenu.bak
From your Vivaldi profile directory
c:\Users\<user>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
If not this works then delete the file
Preferencesfrom the same dir and try again. This will reset your Settings but hopefully not crash.
-
mib3berlin
@Sparrows
Here you are: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/88874/crash-when-i-access-menu-with-1-window
The bug report is VB-98870, not confirmed.
I you create a report I can link the two reports.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin said in Vivaldi Crashes when passing the Window Word:
@Sparrows
Here you are: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/88874/crash-when-i-access-menu-with-1-window
The bug report is VB-98870, not confirmed.
I you create a report I can link the two reports.
Cheers, mib
That is exactly the issue I'm facing, except mine is 1924 tabs I'm slowly reducing it but it will take a while.
It doesn't seem like anything was resolved for that bug, although the issue was just reported as a bug in July. I may have to do @Pathduck suggestion.
-
@Pathduck said in Vivaldi Crashes when passing the Window Word:
@Sparrows said in Vivaldi Crashes when passing the Window Word:
I believe I have over 500 tabs
Well, does it crash after you close them all?
(you can save all tabs as a session first)
You can reset the menus from Settings > Appearance > Menu Customization but I guess you can't access that.
Try setting Settings > Appearance > Open in a Tab if that helps.
If you can't open Settings from the menu without a crash you can open it from Quick Commands (F2) or the button on the Panel Bar bottom or pasting in url:
vivaldi://settings/appearance/
Try closing the browser and deleting:
mainmenu.json
mainmenu.bak
contextmenu.json
contextmenu.bak
From your Vivaldi profile directory
c:\Users\<user>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
If not this works then delete the file
Preferencesfrom the same dir and try again. This will reset your Settings but hopefully not crash.
What is the best method to save the session so that when doing what you suggested. I can start Vivaldi and all my tabs are restored automatically ?