I believe I have over 500 tabs

Well, does it crash after you close them all?

(you can save all tabs as a session first)

You can reset the menus from Settings > Appearance > Menu Customization but I guess you can't access that.

Try setting Settings > Appearance > Open in a Tab if that helps.

If you can't open Settings from the menu without a crash you can open it from Quick Commands (F2) or the button on the Panel Bar bottom or pasting in url:

vivaldi://settings/appearance/

Try closing the browser and deleting:

mainmenu.json

mainmenu.bak

contextmenu.json

contextmenu.bak

From your Vivaldi profile directory

c:\Users\<user>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default