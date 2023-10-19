Submitting the form has broken down
-
Submitting the form has broken down
Download the test script for sending the image: https://www.upload.ee/files/15829354/Upload.htm.html
Or create it:
<!DOCTYPE html><html><head> <style type="text/css"> * {margin:0;padding:0} html {background:#182732;overflow-x:hidden;} a {display:block;color:#D77D31;} input[type="file"] {position:absolute;opacity:0;} .js input[type=submit] {display:none;} </style></head><body> <ul> <li><div><a href="#"><img class="point"></a> <form action="http://fastpic.ru/uploadmulti" method="post" enctype="multipart/form-data" target="_blank"> <input type="file" name="file[]"> <input type="hidden" value="1" name="uploading"/> <input type="submit"> <a href="#">Fastpic.ru</a> </form> </div></li> <li><div><a href="#"></a> <script type="text/javascript">document.body.className+='js';document.body.onchange = function(event) { var element = event.target while (element.tagName != 'LI') {element = element.parentNode} event.target.form.submit() } </script></body></html>
Open it, click on the link, select the picture - it is sent in versions up to 6.4.
This function has been broken since Vivaldi 6.4.
Someone check.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Capushon I am not willing to support this fastpic platform, so i can only ask here to you:
What is failing?
Had you checked Developer Tools → Console for JavaScript Errors?
-
@DoctorG said in Time for another snapshot? – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3160.29:
What is failing?
Sending a picture does not occur as in other browsers and Vivaldi before version 6.4
@DoctorG said in Time for another snapshot? – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3160.29:
Had you checked Developer Tools → Console for JavaScript Errors?
No errors in the console.
It's better to try it yourself than ask.
-
@DoctorG said in Time for another snapshot? – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3160.29:
I am not willing to support this fastpic platform
What does fastpic have to do with it? There could be anything there - any image host...
<!DOCTYPE html><html><head> <style type="text/css"> * {margin:0;padding:0} html {background:#182732;overflow-x:hidden;} a {display:block;color:#D77D31;} input[type="file"] {position:absolute;opacity:0;} .js input[type=submit] {display:none;} </style></head><body> <ul> <li><div><a href="#"><img class="point"></a> <form action="http://fastpic.ru/uploadmulti" method="post" enctype="multipart/form-data" target="_blank"> <input type="file" name="file[]"> <input type="hidden" value="1" name="uploading"/> <input type="submit"> <a href="#">Fastpic.ru</a> </form> </div></li> <li><div><a href="#"></a> <li><div><a href="#"><img class="point"></a> <form action="http://ipic.su/" method="post" enctype="multipart/form-data" target="_blank"> <input type="file" name="image" accept="image/*"> <input type="hidden" name="action" value="loadimg"/> <input type="submit"> <a href="#">iPic.su</a> </form> </div></li> <script type="text/javascript">document.body.className+='js';document.body.onchange = function(event) { var element = event.target while (element.tagName != 'LI') {element = element.parentNode} event.target.form.submit() } </script></body></html>
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Capushon I do not see that the script works at all in any browser.
-
@Capushon Your code won't work in Chromium 118+
Reasons:
https://www.cybersecurity-help.cz/vulnerabilities/81811/
https://source.chromium.org/chromium/chromium/src/+/main:content/browser/web_contents/web_contents_impl.cc;l=4242
You need to fix it by not opening a new tab. Or add some delay. You're the developer, you figure it out.
-
Topic forked to avoid long discussions in Snapshot release topic.
Keep any further discussion on this issue here.
-
@DoctorG said in Submitting the form has broken down:
I do not see that the script works at all in any browser.
@Pathduck said in Submitting the form has broken down:
Your code won't work in Chromium 118+
Yes, it looks like it won’t work in Chromium 118+... (
-
@Pathduck said in Submitting the form has broken down:
Or add some delay.
Bingo! This is exactly what I needed, everything works. Thank you, hats off)
-
@Capushon Great
Does it also work in a panel?
How does your new submit code look like? I'm curious.
-
@Pathduck said in Submitting the form has broken down:
Does it also work in a panel?
Yes.
@Pathduck said in Submitting the form has broken down:
How does your new submit code look like? I'm curious.
replace the script text with this one with a delay
<script type="text/javascript">document.body.className+='js';function sleep(ms) { return new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, ms)); } document.body.onchange = async function(event) { var element = event.target while (element.tagName != 'LI') {element = element.parentNode} await sleep(1); event.target.form.submit() }; </script>