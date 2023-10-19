Currently, the keyboard shortcut in Vivaldi Mail for deleting messages to trash is hard-coded to the Del button.

This keyboard shortcut doesn't show up in the Keyboard Shortcut settings, and is not modifiable (contrary to Vivaldi design philosophy).

On my laptop, the Del button is hard to reach (and can be easily missed). When I'm typing, I'd rather delete messages with Ctrl + D, for example; or assign a single-letter shortcut to delete to Trash (like K for marking as read).

One can currently assign a custom shortcut to "Delete Permanently" action, which bypasses Trash and sends IMAP delete command.

Deleting to Trash should be treated the same way.