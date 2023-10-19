Binance login and log off page closes Vivaldi
Decided to use Vivaldi to log on to Binance account instead of Brave and have this very odd behaviour. When I 'log off' of Binance, Vivaldi quits completely. If the tab is left up and open when I log out of Binance Vivaldi quits When I reopen Vivaldi and the Binance tab is still there Vivaldi quits. I have to be quick to close the Binance tab to prevent Vivaldi from quitting.
Any thoughts on this odd behaviour??
It’s a crash, follow steps to report it ☛ https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/. Make sure to test it from a fresh profile first.