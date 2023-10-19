Vivaldi closes / crashes when I try to open it.
-
Hi.
Im trying to start Vivaldi, it seems to start but then it crashes or close. I cant do most things listed in the troubleshooting list since I cant access settings. I tried renaming the Default folder and that does allow me to start a fresh vivaldi session.
Is there any way to access my previous session or barring that, one of my other saved sessions? Or prevent it from closing when I use the old Default folder?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Ion288 See Backup Vivaldi Data.
Backup your bookmarks, search engines, and any custom thumbnails too.
-
I cant find any file called Current Session. Is there any other name for it?
Also when I try to open an older, saved session I get the error message "No tabs were opened. You may have excluded all tabs in the session."