After the Workspaces update, I have started to lose tabs.

I am using Windows And Linux. (laptop & Desktop).

When I try to reopen in from the bin, all tabs from all Workspaces are in 1 "window" (Window with 100+ tabs).

Solutions: sometimes closing vivaldi and reopening it helped restoring all tabs, but even then.

Additional Issues: tabs are not in sync between the Linux client and windows client as well, I don't know if the behavior would be the same if I had 2 windows machines.

any assistance would be helpful, It's hard to maintain a good experience that way. I've lost many tabs to this issue.