Unable to search in Japanese with a new tab
-
mononymous
Text dissappears when searching with Japanese using the address bar on a new tab. For clarity this happens after converting from kana to kanji and enter is pressed.
Doesn't occur in the following instances
- When a page is alrealy loaded and the address bar is used then.
- Vivaldi widget is used from the homescreen
Have encountered similar issues on an older build of Chrome on Android.
-
ahojo Vivaldi Team
Thank you for reporting this issue.
Unfortunately, we were not able to reproduce this issue.
Which version of Vivaldi are you on, and does this happen on the private tab as well?