Script to keep navigation and panel toolbars synchronized (linux-only)
-
I wasn't sure if I should post this here, since this is a linux-only solution, or the Customizations and Extensions forum. Mods feel free to move it if I chose poorly.
Anyway, since I use a lot of profiles, I was annoyed by the fact that Vivaldi Sync doesn't keep some Preferences synchronized. Most notably, the navigation and panel toolbars. I happen to customize both of those quite a bit, so I wrote a script to facilitate keeping them sync'd out of band.
It's written in bash, with the only dependency being jq, which is a lightweight, command-line JSON processor. It assumes you have a "master" profile that you've configured to your liking and you want to take those toolbar preferences and apply them to all other profiles on the system. (at this point, the script takes an 'all or nothing' approach)
It currently supports:
- Navigation toolbar
- Panel toolbar
- Custom webpanels
Largely because those are the main things I customize. Themes is one I hope to add, but I haven't delved into that just yet to see how much work it will be.
The only file it touches on your system is ~/.config/vivaldi/<profile dir>/Preferences and it makes a backup of that file before doing anything. So, though this is 'lightly tested' at this point, the chances of any significant damage to your system is extremely low.
Feedback welcome.
-
I released an updated version today that includes import/export capabilities. Now you can export your settings from a profile on machine A and import them into one or more profiles on machines B, C, etc.
Also, if you already maintain your dotfiles in github, you can now include an exported Preferences file in your repository and easily check that out on new machines, etc. Once the Preferences file is on your new system, importing it is as easy as:
vsp -i /path/to/Preferences.json
I got a little carried away with this version, so it won't surprise me if there's a bug or two I missed. Still, the chances of permanent borkage are extremely low since it doesn't change much outside of ~/.config/vivaldi/<profile dir>/Preferences.