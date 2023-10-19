I wasn't sure if I should post this here, since this is a linux-only solution, or the Customizations and Extensions forum. Mods feel free to move it if I chose poorly.

Anyway, since I use a lot of profiles, I was annoyed by the fact that Vivaldi Sync doesn't keep some Preferences synchronized. Most notably, the navigation and panel toolbars. I happen to customize both of those quite a bit, so I wrote a script to facilitate keeping them sync'd out of band.

It's written in bash, with the only dependency being jq, which is a lightweight, command-line JSON processor. It assumes you have a "master" profile that you've configured to your liking and you want to take those toolbar preferences and apply them to all other profiles on the system. (at this point, the script takes an 'all or nothing' approach)

It currently supports:

Navigation toolbar

Panel toolbar

Custom webpanels

Largely because those are the main things I customize. Themes is one I hope to add, but I haven't delved into that just yet to see how much work it will be.

The only file it touches on your system is ~/.config/vivaldi/<profile dir>/Preferences and it makes a backup of that file before doing anything. So, though this is 'lightly tested' at this point, the chances of any significant damage to your system is extremely low.

Feedback welcome.