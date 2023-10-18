restore message from archive
I've hunted for news about this issue to no avail. Is there any solution to allow me to restore?
It's there, just does not work.
@daveargecy
Hi, work fine for me, I can restore single or multiple mails from Archive to Received.
I have tried many times and this does not work for me.
I click and nothing changes.
Any ideas?
@daveargecy
Are you sure?
I have to search for the message because it was a few weeks old in received.
Believe me, I tried all different ways. No luck
@daveargecy
I am sorry, no idea why this is not working for you.
Tested this in the stable, snapshot and an internal build on Windows 11 and Linux.
Chrome extensions can cause really strange issues in Vivaldi even nobody can imagine.
Or your profile is broken, you can only test this with a clean test profile.
Cheers, mib