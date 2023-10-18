@kendysk said in Emergency! Lost emails!:

I wanted to change the order in which my email accounts appear, so I thought I would just delete them and re-install in the desired order. I got new 3rd party generated passwords from aol to re-install the accounts. Once they installed all the emails have disappeared! What's worse, is I go to aol and they are missing there, too! I have Vivaldi on another computer where the accounts show the correct number of emails. I'm not sure if the contents are actually there, I'm afraid to open any for fear they may vanish. What if I re-installed the accounts AGAIN using the original 3rd party app generated passwords? Is there a way to back-up or recover the emails from a single file on my other computer?

As @mib3berlin suggests, with IMAP this should not be a problem unless you deleted the messages before deleting the accounts(*)... but if you've used POP then the mail could have been transferred to your computer (depending on settings).

If you use POP then maybe you can still find the messages in your user profile data (..\User Data\Default\Mail\ - check your user profile location in the about screen in Vivaldi's help menu). If they are there, you could copy them somewhere and try to import them (menu -> File -> Import... -> Mail files). If there's no mail there then you could try restoring lost files and importing those.

(*) If you use IMAP then you should might(+) be able to copy the mail files on the other computer to a safe location before opening mail there and re-importing the messages that way. These should then be uploaded back to AOL.

(+) I thought that Vivaldi keeps a "local copy" of IMAP mail removed from the server but after looking a bit harder I'm not so sure - the old mails I can see here when I click the account name under "all accounts" seem to be messages I was moving from account to account when testing Vivaldi's ability to do that.

Either way make a copy of the second computer's mail directory before doing anything else - that may be your only backup to restore/import missing messages. Then check if you have mail on your first computer and back that up as well.

Good luck!