Switch To New Open Tab Automatically
-
AnarchyAndMayhem
Hello, I'm new to Vivaldi and I wanna know how to turn on switch to new tab, when I press the scroll button on my mouse. Firefox has this feature butt Vivaldi it doesn't automatically switch to it.
Any help is greatly appreciated.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@AnarchyAndMayhem Try Shift+Left-click. Middle-click or Ctrl+Click opens a new background tab.
-
You can use right mouse click and do a gesture, I know it's not really the same but I find it really neat.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@AnarchyAndMayhem Mouse gestures are also cool. I use these to open links:
- Open Link in New Tab (Over a Link) = GestureUp
- Open Link in Background Tab (Over a Link) = GestureDown.
You could assign a gesture to New Background Tab.
-
pauloaguia Translator
You probably might want to check the Help for even more options and details on tab opening and closing: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/opening-and-closing-tabs/