Hello, every time i try to open a profile i have, it just straight up crashes with no warning. I can use another profile but exactly my primary profile crashes because of this bug.

Here is the error i get when the profile crashes:

Error: Blocked a frame with origin "chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli" from accessing a cross-origin frame.

at Object.reset (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:177158)

at ay.componentWillUnmount (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:817375)

at pc (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:846826)

at fc (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:845917)

at pc (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:846676)

at fc (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:845917)

at pc (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:846868)

at fc (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:845917)

at pc (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:846676)

at fc (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:845917)

Seems that the chrome extension is a temporary file that vivaldi downloads / extracts in startup, as i tried finding it and couldn't.

In the debug logs, there seems to be a problem with vivaldi with the settings file:

[0904/143123.072:ERROR:settings.cc(410)] Settings version is not 1

[0904/163015.146:ERROR:settings.cc(410)] Settings version is not 1

[0904/172707.681:ERROR:settings.cc(410)] Settings version is not 1

[0905/164137.556:ERROR:settings.cc(410)] Settings version is not 1

[0905/193253.949:ERROR:settings.cc(410)] Settings version is not 1