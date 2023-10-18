does vivaldi somehow block youtube age verification regardless of being logged in
mikeyb2001
I'm 32 and i've had my google/youtube account since i was 11 and it asked me to consent to explicit material again when i went to listen to a rap song lol Before Anyone says oh you have to be 13 i know i faked my age to sign up for stuff as a kid
mib3berlin
@mikeyb2001
Hi, and not I am aware of.
I get all content I want and much I don't want, too.
Do you clean browsing data on closing Vivaldi?
This is maybe stored in a cookie.
Cheers, mib
mikeyb2001
nope browser data clears every 3 months