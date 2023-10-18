I've been impacted by the issue preventing Vivaldi from opening in MacOS 14 Sonoma. The recent Snapshot builds are able to open but, upon syncing, seem to have lost my Tab Stacks and Workspaces that had been created. Bookmarks have synced to the Snapshot profile but I am in need of the former Tab Stacks and- especially- Workspaces from which I'd been using.

Any way to get these imported? Have I overlooked a setting (I'm syncing everything)?

Until the release version of Vivaldi is fixed to enable it to run in MacOS 14 Sonoma, I am without the organizational structure which was being provided by Tab Stacks and Workspaces.

Thanks.