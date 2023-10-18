Solved Quote and Reply Links no longer work
Pesala Ambassador
Selecting text in a post, and clicking the Quote button, or clicking the Reply link in a post, no longer work after the forum update.
Pesala Ambassador
@DoctorG said in Quote and Reply Links no longer work:
Javascript
Restarting Vivaldi seems to have fixed it.
@Pesala said in Quote and Reply Links no longer work:
Selecting text in a post, and clicking the Quote button, or clicking the Reply link in a post, no longer work
Workd for me with 6.4.3160.29 .
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pesala said in Quote and Reply Links no longer work:
clicking the Reply link
Works.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pesala Strange, that it fails for you.
Cache issue with Javascript?
Pesala Ambassador
@Pesala Good